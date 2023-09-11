Redevelopment plans to demolish a third of East Kilbride town centre

South Lanarkshire Council has launched a public consultation on the plans, which would cut retail space by 40%.

The plans for East Kilbride town centre would demolish sections of Scotland’s biggest undercover shopping space to creat new open air public spaces and clear the way for new homes to be built. Currently there are 75 vacant units and 507,000sq ft of empty floor space in the East Kilbride shopping centre.

East Kilbride was Scotland’s first new town as planners began development in 1947 to move people out of over-crowded housing in Glasgow. The town centre was created with covered shopping streets, a civic centre council building, health centre and fire station close to the Village area of the town. It has since gone through a number of redevelopment and expansion stages creating a mix of retail spaces.

EK was known as East Kilbride Shopping Centre until administrators were appointed last November after the collapse of owner Sapphire. The administrators from Interpath Advisory have kept the centre open and are now working with the council to develop new plans.

One of the areas selected for potential demolition is Centre West - a three-level complex built between 1999 and 2001 at a cost of £90m. Despite being the newest part of the town centre it has since lost anchor tenants including Debenhams, Top Shop, Zara and many more of the big high street names. The plans have this site as a potential location for housing.

That site has now been picked for a new neighbourhood with private and affordable housing.

The new Civic Hub would have a building that could have a range of uses across the public sector, the arts and education - and a civic square as a meeting place and access point for the town centre.

David Booth, executive director of community and enterprise at South Lanarkshire Council, said: “Without strategic intervention the town centre will continue to decline and fall further behind its neighbours. We therefore need to show ambition in order to realise the town’s potential.”

Anthony Hubbert, from Threesixty architects said: “Delivering a high-quality urban environment is key. We need to transform the shopping centre from an island in the middle of East Kilbride into the heart of the town by creating a permeable, safe and accessible environment.”

A supermarket is being sought to take over a new space at the current Olympia Mall entrance, and a hotel replacing the entrance area near the bus station at Princes Mall. The ice rink and cinema would remain.