Remembering 16 of Argyle Street’s forgotten shops, pubs, venues and restaurants

Argyle Street has said goodbye to a number of prominent shops in recent years with the Finnieston area having been completely transformed

Glasgow’s Argyle Street is one of the best known streets in the city which has seen several changes in recent times as established brands have suffered the full effect of the pandemic.

Originally known as Westergait, it was renamed in honour of the Duke of Argyll during the 18th century after the removal of the West Port in 1751 as a result of Glasgow’s expansion to the west.

Argyle Street covers a stretch of just over two miles with it making up an important part of the city centre as well as Finnieston area which looks totally unrecognisable to the area of the past.

Here’s a look back at some of Argyle Street’s forgotten premises that are still sadly missed today.

1 . The Arches The Arches was a Glasgow institution after opening in 1991. The entrance under Hielanman’s Umbrella was opened ten years later with the venue being recognised as one of the best clubs in the world by DJs in a DJ Magazine poll. It closed its doors in 2015 and was reopened as Platform three years later.

2 . Woolworths Woolworths was an ever present presence on Argyle Street since their second Scottish store opened on the street in 1922. It closed down in 2008 and is now occupied by Poundland.

3 . Debenhams The closure of Debenham’s after lockdwon was a really big blow to Argyle Street with the building have laid empty ever since.

4 . Bannisters With so many dramatic changes made to the Finnieston area of Argyle Street, the traditional bar was revamped and opened as Strip Joint in late 2016.

