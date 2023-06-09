Remembering 16 of Sauchiehall Street’s forgotten shops, pubs, venues and restaurants

Sauchiehall Street has said goodbye to a number of Glasgow institutions over the past 15 years

Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street has seen a number of changes in recent years with a number of high-profile brands disappearing. It is considered to be Scotland’s most struggling high street as a study by The Ferret revealed that a third of premises were vacant in November last year.

The Avenues project was completed on the street between Charing Cross and Rose Street in 2019 as Sauchiehall Street received wider pavements, two-way cycle paths and 27 new trees amongst other upgrades. The second part of this phase is set to begin later this year as Sauchiehall Street precinct is to receive £5.6 million in funding for 40 new trees, lighting and the rebuilding of roads and footpaths.

Sauchiehall Street was once at the beating heart of Glasgow, but with so many changes over the years a number of shops, pubs, restaurants and gig venues are still badly missed.

Here’s a look back at some of Saucheihall Street’s forgotten premises.

1 . O2 ABC The O2 ABC closed down in 2018 after the building was damaged by fire from Glasgow School of Art. The building was originally a cinema before being converted into a gig venue.

2 . Dino Ferrari’s Dino’s on Sauchiehall Street was undoubtedly a Glasgow instituion that served hundreds of thousands of customers for almost 50 years. The popular Italian restaurant closed in 2014.

3 . Mr Chips Many associate Mr Chips in Glasgow with The Apollo Theatre which once stood on Renfield Street as the chippy was a popular spot to head to before concerts. It’s final home in Glasgow was on Sauchiehall Street before closure in 2013.

4 . Victoria’s Nightclub Victoria’s was a popular nightclub spot in Glasgow during the 1990s with it attracting a number of both Celtic and Rangers players until footballers were banned in 2008 by new owners. The building is no longer there after the nightclub went up in flames in 2018 along with other businesses.

Next Page Page 1 of 4