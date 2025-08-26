The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in Renfrewshire among those ranked.
We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in Renfrewshire in 2025.
Here are the 12 best nurseries in Renfrewshire, according to the 2025 league table.
1. Spateston Early Learning and Childcare Centre
Spateston Early Learning and Childcare Centre in Johnstone is Renfrewshire's top nursery. The service is provided by Renfrewshire Council and they do not take children under the age of 3. They scored 22 out of 25 and were graded on 17 May 2023. 65 Hallhill Rd, Johnstone PA5 0SA. | Spateston Early Learning and Childcare Centre
2. Cairellot Nursery Ltd
Cairellot Nursery Ltd in Bishopton was graded 22 out of 25 with the service being provided by Cairellot Nursery Limited. They take children under the age of 3 and were graded on 17 September 2021. Greenock Rd, Bishopton PA7 5AW. | Cairellot Nursery Ltd
3. Moorpark Early Learning and Childcare Centre
Moorpark Early Learning and Childcare Centre in Renfrew was graded 22 and take children under the age of 3. The service is provided by Renfrewshire Council. They were graded on December 23 2019. 10 Brown St, Renfrew PA4 8HL. | Google Maps
4. Bridge of Weir Early Learning and Childcare Class
Bridge of Weir Early Learning and Childcare Class in Bridge of Weir was graded 20out of 25 and was assessed on January 3 2024. They take children under the age of 3 and the service is provided by Renfrewshire Council. Warlock Road, Bridge of Weir, PA11 3QB. | Bridge of Weir Early Learning and Childcare Class