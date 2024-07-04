Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An reimagined version of the children’s story The Railway Children by Dame Jacqueline Wilson is set to be filmed in Glasgow for the BBC.

Dame Jacqueline was inspired by Edith Nesbit’s original 1905 novel to release The Primrose Railway Children in 2021. Her modern version will form a feature length, 90-minute long episode as part of new content coming to the CBBC and iPlayer.

Filmed is set to take place in and around Glasgow. The Primrose Railway Children follows Phoebe who lives with her older sister Becks, younger brother Perry and their mother in the city as they deal with her father’s disappearance. They then move to the remote Highlands of Scotland, where they have to get to grips with a different kind of world. Filming will take place this month in and around the Pollokshields area.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed the following road closures and restrictions.

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 18:00hrs on the 8 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 9 July 2024

Jocelyn Square for its full length

Mart Street for its full length

Greendyke Street between Saltmarket and property number 39, north side only

Saltmarket between Bridgegate and Jocelyn Square, west side only

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 16:30hrs on the 9 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 9 July 2024

Jocelyn Square for its full length

Mart Street for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 7 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 12 July 2024

Percy Street for its full length

Paisley Road West between Percy Street and property number 393, south side only

Walmer Crescent between property numbers 1 to 8

Prohibition of vehicle movements by traffic management stop and go (3 min wait) From 08:00hrs on the 11 July 2024 until 19:00hrs on the 11 July 2024

Walmer Crescent between property numbers 1 to 8

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 08:00hrs on the 11 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 16 July 2024

Little Street between Argyle Street and Grace Street

Argyle Street between Shaftsbury Street and Elderslie Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 08:00hrs on the 12 July 2024 until 13:00hrs on the 12 July 2024

Netherby Drive between property number 11 and Albert Drive

Albert Drive between property number 350 and 352

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 12 July 2024 until 13:00hrs on the 12 July 2024

Netherby Drive between Maxwell Drive and Albert Drive

Albert Drive between Woodrow Road and St Andrews Drive

*local access will be maintained when not in 'action'.

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 08:00hrs on the 15 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 16 July 2024

Argyle Street between Shaftsbury Street Perth Street (north side only)

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 14 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 16 July 2024