Road closures in Glasgow announced for BBC filming of The Primrose Railway Children adaptation
Dame Jacqueline was inspired by Edith Nesbit’s original 1905 novel to release The Primrose Railway Children in 2021. Her modern version will form a feature length, 90-minute long episode as part of new content coming to the CBBC and iPlayer.
Filmed is set to take place in and around Glasgow. The Primrose Railway Children follows Phoebe who lives with her older sister Becks, younger brother Perry and their mother in the city as they deal with her father’s disappearance. They then move to the remote Highlands of Scotland, where they have to get to grips with a different kind of world. Filming will take place this month in and around the Pollokshields area.
Glasgow City Council has confirmed the following road closures and restrictions.
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 18:00hrs on the 8 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 9 July 2024
- Jocelyn Square for its full length
- Mart Street for its full length
- Greendyke Street between Saltmarket and property number 39, north side only
- Saltmarket between Bridgegate and Jocelyn Square, west side only
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 16:30hrs on the 9 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 9 July 2024
- Jocelyn Square for its full length
- Mart Street for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 7 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 12 July 2024
- Percy Street for its full length
- Paisley Road West between Percy Street and property number 393, south side only
- Walmer Crescent between property numbers 1 to 8
Prohibition of vehicle movements by traffic management stop and go (3 min wait) From 08:00hrs on the 11 July 2024 until 19:00hrs on the 11 July 2024
- Walmer Crescent between property numbers 1 to 8
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 08:00hrs on the 11 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 16 July 2024
- Little Street between Argyle Street and Grace Street
- Argyle Street between Shaftsbury Street and Elderslie Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 08:00hrs on the 12 July 2024 until 13:00hrs on the 12 July 2024
- Netherby Drive between property number 11 and Albert Drive
- Albert Drive between property number 350 and 352
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 12 July 2024 until 13:00hrs on the 12 July 2024
- Netherby Drive between Maxwell Drive and Albert Drive
- Albert Drive between Woodrow Road and St Andrews Drive
*local access will be maintained when not in 'action'.
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 08:00hrs on the 15 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 16 July 2024
- Argyle Street between Shaftsbury Street Perth Street (north side only)
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 14 July 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 16 July 2024
- Little Street between Argyle Street and Grace Street
