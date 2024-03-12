Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rig and Line of Duty star Martin Compston leads the cast alongside Anjli Mohindra, Solly McLeod,James Cosmo and Maureen Beattie. Glasgow actor Daniel Portman, Anneika Rose and Bhav Joshi complete the cast. The three part series will be entirely shot in Glasgow.

The synospis for the new series, Fear, sets the scene: "Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children.

"At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating. Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help."

Orkney-born lead of ITV’s recent Tom Jones adaptation, Solly Mcleod joined Viggo Mortensen at the Glasgow Film Festival for the UK premiere of The Dead Don’t Hurt.

Fear is a production from Wild Mercury, the company behind The Rig and The Sixth Commandment. It is written by Mick Ford (After the Flood, The Stranger), based on the book by Dirk Kurbjuweit. Fear is directed by Justin Chadwick.

The production of Fear has been supported by Screen Scotland through its Broadcast Content Fund. The series will be available on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

Road restrictions for filming will be in place in the West End.

