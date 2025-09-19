Road Restrictions: Filming in Glasgow for Joel Coen movie starring rising star Josh O'Connor
American director Joel Coen, who established his reputation alongside brother Ethan with movies including Fargo, The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men, is bringing his latest production to Glasgow. Filming is also taking place in Paisley and Edinburgh for the project, described as a Gothic mystery set in Scotland, which also stars Frances McDormand and Lesley Manville.
Details on the period piece, due to be released next year, are sparse. It is Joel Coen’s second solo project after the 2021 film The Tragedy of Macbeth. Composer Carter Burwell, a frequent collaborator with the Coen brothers, will score the movie.
In an interview with The Herald in 2009, Coen expressed a desire to make a film in Scotland.
He said: “I love Scotland, I visit there a lot for the countryside, the landscape of it. I go up to the Isle of Skye. Who knows, maybe some day we will do a movie set in Scotland. It will probably have an American character in it though.”
Merchant City and Trongate Community Council says: “Shooting for top director Joel Coen’s latest film will take place in and around Glasgow City Chambers towards the end of September. Jack of Spades, a period film set in the late 1800s, stars Josh O’Connor – primarily known for his portrayal of the young Prince Charles in The Crown and tennis film Challengers.
“Coen and his brother Ethan have been responsible for many acclaimed films including Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, Fargo, O Brother Where Art Thou, No Country For Old Men and True Grit.”
Full details of road restrictions relating to filming have been confirmed.
From 15:00hrs on the 21 September 2025 until 15:00hrs on 24 September 2025Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Cochrane Street on the south side of the street for its full length
From 15:00hrs on the 24 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose St between Cochrane Street and Ingram Street (west side only)
- South Frederick Street for its full length
- George Square (south side) for its full length
From 07:00hrs on the 25 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose St between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street (northbound closed)
- South Frederick Street for its full length
- George Square (south side) for its full length
From 15:00hrs on the 25 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 29 September 2025
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- George Street between North Frederick Street and John Street
From 15:00hrs on the 27 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 28 September 2025
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- John Street between George Street and Martha Street
- George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street
From 02:00hrs on the 28 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 28 September 2025
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street
- John Street between George Street and Martha Street