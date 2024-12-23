Robert Carlyle returns to roots to volunteer at Maryhill festive charity event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood actor Robert Carlyle has returned to his home city to give something back this festive season - alongside BBC Radio Scotland personality Tam Cowan.

In a snap posted on social media site Instagram Cowan shouted out the charitable actions of the Trainspotting star. Working with Maryhill-based G20 Youth Project, Carlyle and family assisted the charity in distributing more than 120 Christmas dinners to those in need in the area. The actor joined in serving a festive meal at Cafe Hope, a community cafe run by young people mentored and trained by professional chefs.

Cowan posted on Instagram: “Fantastic, really rewarding day in the company of Hollywood legend Robert Carlyle - a lovely man who clearly hasn't forgotten his roots.

“The Trainspotting, Full Monty and James Bond star could have spent the day sipping cocktails with Angelina Jolie or Dorothy Paul, but he was back in his native Maryhill with his lovely family to help out the fabulous G20 Youth Project charity provide Christmas dinner for 120-plus underprivileged locals.

“(I was there simply as a waiter, the bingo caller and, let's be honest, eye candy...)”

Carlyle has starred in films such as Trainspotting and the Full Monty | Tam Cowan/Instagram

The G20 Youth Project, which aims to provide safe spaces for young people who have experienced disadvantages in the area, also thanked all those involved in the festive charity work on Instagram - with businesses including Pane E Vino and Tonino's Pizzeria donating food.

It said: “"We were thrilled to have Robert Carlyle and his lovely family join us as volunteers, serving food with so much kindness. Gary Hollywood and Tam Cowan also brought their energy to the event, with Tam even calling the bingo!

"Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we were able to give out so many amazing gifts. This event wouldn’t have been possible without everyone’s hard work and kindness.

Cowan also paid tribute to chef Guy Cowan and those involved in putting on the charitable event: “Huge thanks to the PROPER star of the show - my dear, kind-hearted chum Guy Cowan - who, ably assisted by his top team of volunteers, conjured up some culinary magic to tantalise the punters' tastebuds with a Chinese buffet (the afternoon shift) then a full turkey dinner with all the trimmings (for the evening crowd).

“A mention, too, for fellow volunteer Gary Hollywood and, providing the musical entertainment, the wonderful David Farrell & Frances Thorburn who performed, by my reckoning, for three hours without a break.

“Well done all.

“And a final word to Emily from the G20 Youth Project - if you need ANYTHING else, just say the word.”

Carlyle, 63, was born in Maryhill and attened North Kelvinside Secondary School in the area before going on to study at Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, after a spell working for his father as a painter and decorator.