Robroyston converted garage can’t be used as short-stay flat

A homeowner’s bid to use his converted garage in Robroyston as a short-stay flat has been thrown out by the council.

Ravikumar Singh launched an appeal after planning officials rejected his application to use the ‘granny flat’ at Oykel Crescent as an Airbnb-style property.

Planners had initially turned down the proposal as it would have a “significant adverse impact on the character and amenity of the residential, suburban area”.

“Issues associated with the intensification of activity such as noise, traffic and privacy concerns are considered to negatively impact on residential amenity,” they added.

A lack of “sufficient active travel routes” and “frequent public transport” as well as no “good access to local shops and services” were also given as reasons for refusal.

However, the appeal on behalf of Mr Singh argued the housing development is “only a six-minute drive from Robroyston train station which has direct access to Glasgow’s city centre”.

It added the city centre “can be reached in 20 minutes” and is “more accessible” for tourists on golfing holidays with several courses nearby.

“Noise concern can be understood for tenanted flats wherein there is a communal area shared by all residents but not in the case of this dwelling,” the appeal stated.

It was used between April and November last year “without any incident being reported to the police or council”, the applicant claimed.

“The accommodation is never rented when the owners are not occupying the main property; therefore, the capacity can be policed to a high standard.”

Three councillors — Thomas Rannachan and Audrey Dempsey, both Labour, and Graham Campbell, SNP — were among seven objectors to the change of use.

Concerns were raised over a short-term let in a “residential area far from city centre amenities, poor public transport and the impact on the privacy of neighbours.

At a meeting of the council’s planning local review committee, Cllr Paul Leinster, SNP, said: “Currently it’s set up for two people but they could add more beds.

“It’s currently only let when the main home is occupied but what is to stop them from letting it out when it’s not occupied?

“I just think there are too many outstanding issues and I don’t necessarily think it’s a particularly appropriate place, in someone’s garden, in such a busy residential area.”

Cllr Kenny McLean, SNP, said there is “a clear breach of policy”. “I can’t see any mitigation factors in favour,” he added. “I would be a bit concerned this would set a precedent for granny flats to be turned into short-term lets.”

However, Cllr Declan Blench, SNP, said, apart from the lack of a management plan, he struggled “to see a massive issue with this”.

“It’s essentially a spare room where they could have a different family coming to stay every week, which would put as much strain on the facilities and the parking as anything else.”