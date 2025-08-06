A new residential development could see up to 1600 houses with healthcare and schooling facilities after plans were once again approved by Glasgow City Council.

The extensive development encompasses up to 1600 houses, a rail halt with park and ride, retail space, healthcare and community facilities, a hotel, a primary school, and various sports and open spaces in the area around Robroyston Road and the former railway line.

Approval has been granted but developers must meet a number of conditions outlined including - contaminated land and archaeological works. Work must also commence within three years of approval. The greenfield land is largely former agricultural land and ecompasses around 7.5Ha.

The development has been greenlit subject to conditions in various forms for the last 15 years.

Late last year, two developers were also sought permission to develop 300 new homes nearby at Briarcroft. Taylor Wimpey and Caledonian Properties are aiming to develop the area into Lumloch View at Robroyston Road.

Martin Findlay, technical director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, said: “We aim to provide new open space, green networks and landscaping, which, together with the community proposals for land at Briarcroft, will present an opportunity to improve health and wellbeing in the area.”

Five acres of land will be transferred for a community garden, exercise area and memorial as part of the development.

Lumloch View will include two-, three-, four-, and five bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey West Scotland and Caledonian Properties submitted a joint application to Glasgow City Council as they hope to build 300 new homes off Robroyston Road in Robroyston.