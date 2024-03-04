Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move is to meet growth in demand from the Royal Navy and the recent AUKUS announcement to support Australia in acquiring its first conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

The locations of satellite offices in Cardiff and Glasgow, funded by the UK Ministry of Defence, have been selected to help access the skilled talent pools in both regions, with more than 100 jobs being created in each city.

The increase in demand for technical specialists will see new offices opened in St Mellons, Cardiff, and at the Airport Business Park in Glasgow. The business intends to attract the best engineers and specialists from around the UK to work on a growing portfolio of defence nuclear projects.

In March 2023, it was confirmed that Rolls-Royce Submarines would provide all the nuclear reactor plants that will power new attack submarines as part of the tri-lateral agreement between Australia, the UK and US.

In Glasgow, the focus is on recruiting those with a pedigree in electrical controls and instrumentation and cyber security for the new office.

Steve Carlier, President – Rolls-Royce Submarines, said: "From our commitments to maintaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent through our deliveries into the Dreadnought programme, to increased demand as a result of AUKUS, this is a time of unprecedented growth for our business. To help us succeed we want to attract the brightest and best from across the UK to help us build a better world with nuclear.

“The work secured from recent announcements will see us support UK and Australian submarines well into the second half of this century, so there has never been a better time to join our industry.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: "I welcome Rolls-Royce Submarines opening a new UK Government-funded Glasgow office, creating more than 100 highly-skilled jobs. Scottish skills, expertise and innovation make an enormous contribution to the UK's defence industry, with massive benefits for our national security and economy.

“The UK Government is committed to growing our economy, including by working with the defence industry to support its success in the UK and in exporting overseas."

Rolls-Royce Submarines currently employs more than 4,000 people to design, manufacture and provide in-service support to the pressurised water reactors that power every boat in the Royal Navy’s submarine fleet.