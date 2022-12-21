Romantic couple provide Christmas cheer in Braehead with a waltz as Glasgow stood and watched.

An elderly couple danced a waltz in front of delighted Christmas shoppers at a Glasgow Shopping centre on Saturday.

Punters out trying to find gifts for their loved ones for Christmas at Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow were treated to a special performance from the duo.

And as the lady started singing, the two pensioners stepped up and danced together in time to the music, right in front of Braehead’s tree.

A dozen punters stopped getting their last minute Christmas necessities to watch the pensioners grace the wonders of Braehead.

They danced away in each other’s arms with not a care in sight as the onlooking crowd gathered even more but the duo was lost in the music.

The video ends as the young singer and the older couple were met with raucous applause from those watching on.

