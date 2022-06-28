Postal workers are expected to take strike action this summer.

Postal workers who are members of Communication Workers Union (CWU) may be taking further strike action this summer.

Around 115,000 postal workers have the ability to vote on whether or not they will take strike action this summer.

If the members vote in favour of the strike action it could result in the biggest industrial action taken by workers this summer.

Crown Post Offices will be affected by strike action which amounts to around 114 locations across the UK.

So, why is the strike action being considered and will it affect Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the union vote.

Why are Royal Mail considering strike action?

The strike action vote comes after CWU has asked Royal Mail Group to negotiate with them to secure a pay increase for employees.

At the time of writing, management intends to impose a 2% pay rise by executive action.

A Communication Workers Union spokesperson said: “Britain’s postal workers are being forced into accepting a massive pay cut by the same people they have generated incredible profits for.

“Our members are going to food banks while bosses reward themselves with advance bonuses.

“It is an unjust, unsustainable way to treat people.

“We have no doubt that workers will defy this despicable treatment, stand up for themselves and vote to begin the biggest strike of this summer.!

Additionally, Andy Furey who is the acting CWU assistant secretary said: “No worker wants to be in this situation, but Post Office bosses can’t be surprised that callous decisions are challenged by our members.

“This dispute is about dignity and respect for hard-working employees – essential public servants who, as key workers, provided unprecedented customer service during the pandemic.

“Our members feel betrayed and will not tolerate their living standards being smashed by people in charge of a public service that due to our members’ efforts made tens of millions of pounds in annual profits.

“There is more than enough money for a reasonable pay rise – implementing this pay cut is a management choice, not a necessity.”

When are Royal Mail strikes taking place?

The action will be carried out by members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) that work at Crown Post Offices.

The strike action is expected to take place on July 11, 2022.

What has been the Post Office’s response?

A Post Office spokesperson told inews that: “We want to assure our customers that the vast majority of our 11,500 branches are unaffected by the CWU decision to strike on 11 July and will be open throughout the day.

“There are 114 branches, typically in city centres, that are directly managed by the Post Office and on previous strike days over a third have opened as usual.

“We’re disappointed that the CWU have made the decision to strike but remain hopeful that we can reach a pay agreement soon.”

What Glasgow branches could be affected?

Here are a few of the branches that could be affected across the city of Glasgow:

Hope Street - 47 Hope Street, Glasgow, Strathclyde, G2 6AE

Merchant City - 59 Glassford Street, Glasgow, Strathclyde, G1 1UG

Glasgow - 136 West Nile Street, Glasgow, Strathclyde, G1 2RD

Sauchiehall Street - 177 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Strathclyde, G2 3ER

Which branches could see strike action?