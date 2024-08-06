Education in Rutherglen: Top Primary Schools and High Schools ranked on latest performance data

The top performing primary schools and high schools in Rutherglen according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in Scotland, including those in South Lanarkshire, have been assessed based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data and the Scottish Government has published the latest exam results.

In terms of primary schools, all schools in Scotland are invited to be assessed on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 84 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2023. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

For secondary schools, each school is measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023.

This list gives an overview of education in Rutherglen with primary schools and high schools compared using the latest available achievement data. It does not assess numerous social, financial, and other factors that contribute to the overall quality of education.

1. Spittal Primary School

2. Calderwood Primary School

3. St Columbkille’s Primary School

4. Trinity High School

