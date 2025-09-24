The new winter flight route from Glasgow Airport has been announced alongside 57 others across the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryanair has announced its Winter 2025 schedule for Scotland, with 58 routes including 4 exciting new Winter routes to Alicante, Krakow, Malta, and Rzeszow, providing Ryanair’s Scottish customers with more choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe.

The new route set to take off from Glasgow Airport is to Malta with flights heading to Alicante from Aberdeen and Rzeszow from Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair’s Scotland Winter 2025 schedule will largely operate on the airline’s 13 Scotland-based aircraft, representing a $1.3bn investment, supporting over 5,000 local jobs, and driving year-round tourism to Scotland.

Ryanair’s Director of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is pleased to launch our Scotland Winter 2025 schedule, with 58 routes, including 4 exciting new Winter routes to Alicante, Krakow, Malta, and Rzeszow, providing Ryanair’s Scottish customers with more choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe.

The airlines full Winter 2025 schedule is available to book now at Ryanair.com, with flights to/from Scotland available from just £29.99.