Sam Fender cancels Glasgow gig hours before due to vocal injury

Sam Fender has been advised to cancel his second Glasgow date, just hours before he was set to take to the stage.

Fender has cancelled his appearance in Glasgow hours before what was set to be the penultimate date of the tour - which was due to finish in his hometown of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne on Friday.

The Seventeen Going Under singer was due to play the second of two nights at the OVO Hydro however, a statement posted on social media has revealed that he risks lasting damage if he performs tonight.

The statement read: “Glasgow and Newcastle, as most of you know I’ve had the flu for a few days now. Regardless of how compomised my voice was I did everything I could to get it in working order last night to pout on the best show possible.

“Today I’ve had an ENT scope/camera down my throat and sadly I’ve haemorrhaged my right vocal cord, I’m absolutely heartbroken. This has been the best tour so far and all I want to do is get up and sing again for you tonight.

“I’ve had two separate ENT doctors say if I perform tonight I’m risking lasting damage to my voice and I have been advised to be on vocal rest and not use my voice for a prolonged length of time until it heals.

“I’ve done everything by the book this tour living like a monk, it’s so unlucky. I’m so, so sorry to al of you who are on your way tonight. We’re trying to figure out a way to reschedule for you all, more news soon. X”