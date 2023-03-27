Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
10 hours ago Watch: Graeme Cheevers on what it takes to win a Michelin Star
22 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
23 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Bid to raise non domestic rates for empty buildings
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'

Sandman Signature to open new hotel in Glasgow city centre

Canadian hospitality company Sandman Hotel Group will open its first hotel in Glasgow this spring.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:58 BST

Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel is the fourth property to join the brand’s portfolio in the UK, with premium properties already established in Newcastle, where the business is headquartered, Aberdeen and London Gatwick, along with additional properties in Sheffield, The Quays Hotel, and Dublin, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links.

Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel will take over the Pegasus House building on West George Street. Once complete, the pet-friendly hotel will boast 179 rooms set across ten floors, spanning nine room-styles, including Signature Suites with balcony and city views. The standard guest room in the hotel, across floors 1-9, is 166 - 269 sq ft with a super king bed.

The Chop Grill & Bar will be the hotel’s restaurant.

Most Popular

Mitch Gaglardi, Director of Sandman Hotel Group United Kingdom & Ireland, said “This particular hotel is especially close to my heart, as I spent a number of years living in Glasgow creating great memories with my wife and kids. From its incredible architecture to its vibrant cultural scene, Glasgow is hands down one of my favourite cities in Europe.”

He added, “Our first hotel in the city will offer guests a stylish and memorable experience, and in a prime location -- just a stone’s throw from the leafy west end and a short drive from the airport. We’re excited to add a further 179 bedrooms and suites to the city for people to come and enjoy its world-famous hospitality.”

sandmansignature.co.uk/glasgow

375 West George Street, Glasgow, G2 4LW

For updates on city centre life, follow the #LoveGlasgow hashtag across social media for inspiration, city guides, what’s on listings, days and night out ideas this spring.

PropertyGlasgowHotel