Santa Claus is coming to Buchanan Galleries this Christmas

Santa Claus has marked his calendar to visit Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow this Christmas.

From 6th December, families are invited to step into Santa’s enchanting grotto at the Glasgow city centre shopping centre. Children will be able to meet the jolly man in red, share their Christmas wishes and capture a keepsake photo every weekend throughout December, right up until Christmas Eve.

In partnership with Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, the grotto experience is designed to delight little ones provide them with a chance to speak to Santa for a magical one-to-one moment and tell him what they’re hoping to receive under the tree this year. Every child will receive a small gift from Santa himself.

Santa’s Grotto will be open every weekend from Saturday 6th December until Sunday 21st December from 11am – 5pm, with extra opportunities to meet Santa on 23rd and 24th December before the big day. Entry to the grotto is free, with the option to donate to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. All proceeds will go to help fund life changing equipment, support services and research at the children’s hospital in Glasgow.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, said: “We know our visitors are eager to know when our Christmas festivities will begin this year, so we’re thrilled to confirm Santa’s arrival to Buchanan Galleries from 6th December. Christmas is such a special time for families, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to the grotto to create magical memories together.”

William McGowan, Head of Partnerships at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Buchanan Galleries once again for Christmas. Santa’s Grotto not only brings joy to the families that visit but also helps to raise vital funds for young patients in Scotland’s busiest children’s hospital. Every donation makes a difference, and we truly appreciate the support from both Buchanan Galleries and the wider community during the festive season.”