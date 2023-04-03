Register
Saturday night in Glasgow: Samuel L Jackson and his surreal appearance on stage at SWG3

It was an April Fool surprise that was no joke. Samuel L Jackson spent his Saturday night out in Glasgow after a busy schedule of filming between West Lothian and Edinburgh for his latest film project.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:05 BST

What does a movie star do on a Saturday night in Glasgow? If you are Samuel L Jackson, you start with a Chinese meal at Amber Regent in the city centre.

Samuel L Jackson in Amber Regent
Next his driver took the Pulp Fiction actor to SWG3 where he arrived unannounced and began introducing himself to staff and catching the attention of the host of the popular Bongo's Bingo event.

He was soon on stage throwing glow sticks at the crowd and watching a dance performance while waving to the crowd.

Ste Taylor, the Bongo's Bingo host that evening, told the PA new agency: "Nobody knew he was going to be there."

"Nobody who works at Bongo's Bingo knew, none of the venue staff at SWG3 knew.

"It was still halfway through the night, in the middle of a game of bingo, and I look over to the right and he's just there on stage dancing, enjoying himself, taking a few videos, and taking in the crowd."

"I did a double-take thinking 'is that Samuel L Jackson?', because he was kind of side on to me at the time facing the crowd," he said.

"But as he turned I thought 'Oh my god, that actually is him' and I was trying to get the dancer's attention in front of me to say that Samuel L Jackson was on stage with us."

"I've seen some wild things at Bongo's Bingo before, but that's definitely up there as one of the most amazing things we've had,"

The 74 year old Hollywood star stayed for the rave section of the night, dancing to techno.

After that he disappeared into a waiting car, saying he'd loved his Glasgow nightlife experience.

