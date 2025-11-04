A newly opened Sauchiehall Street supermarket has had its planning permission for signage refused.

Matthew's Foods lodged the plans in June but saw them refused this week, a month after the Oriental supermarket opened its doors on Sauchiehall Street.

The supermarket had lodged plans to install internally illuminated halo lit letters and non-illuminated fascia signage.

The decision to refuse reads: “The fascia sign as installed does not correspond with the drawings submitted as part of the application. The unauthorised changes have not been assessed for their impact on visual amenity or compliance with Glasgow City Council's signage guidance, which seeks to ensure high-quality, well-integrated signage that respects the character of the listed building and Central Conservation Area.”

Matthew’s Foods will have three months to appeal the decision to Scottish Ministers.

A further application to display signage was also refused, with the same reasons given.

Matthew’s Foods who refer to themselves as “Scotland’s premier oriental supermarket and wholesaler since 1994” opened in the former Co-Operative food shop at 139 Sauchiehall Street on 6 October 2025. It marked their first in Glasgow city centre.

The supermarket is well known for its Asian groceries — including authentic spices to snacks, sauces, noodles and frozen foods.

They currently have one other location in Glasgow in the Barrat Trading Estate on Garscube Road as well as having stores in Dundee, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Kirkcaldy and Inverness.

Matthew’s Foods recently also opened a brand new store in Ayrshire on Kilmarnock’s Portland Street.