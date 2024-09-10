Sauchiehall Street to see further works in the city centre in 2025

The almost £6m makeover of a section of Sauchiehall Street is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A final programme for the Sauchiehall Precinct and Cambridge Street Avenue project has been confirmed by Glasgow City Council, with an update issued to local businesses.

There have previously been complaints about the look of the street while work is ongoing, with sections of the road dug up and fenced off.

The revamp of the area between Rose Street and Hope Street is set to be completed by December, with some planting then carried out in early 2025.

Work is also expected to be completed on Cambridge Street at a similar time. It is anticipated that all fencing will be off the site and the area opened to the public between December 19 and January 7.

A project to improve Sauchiehall Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street is expected to start in January 2025. That work should be finished by April 2025.

The Sauchiehall Precinct and Cambridge Street Avenue project includes road and footway reconstruction, rain gardens, new tree planting, kerbing and lighting.

It has been funded by the Scottish and UK Governments through the £1billion City Deal infrastructure programme.

Initially, the redevelopment was set to be completed this summer. The council previously said the project was delayed due to issues with “underground utilities”, which led to the design being amended.

It has said the project will “revitalise this famous strength of the city centre and make it a more pleasant and attractive place to spend time”.

A contract for the work was awarded to MacLay Civil Engineering Ltd in June 2023.