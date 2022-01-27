Saved Glasgow library could be turned into community hub

A saved Glasgow library which still needs major repair work could be transformed into a community hub, a meeting heard.

Whiteinch Library, which reopened on Monday after a 22 month closure, faces challenges and is in “need of significant repair.”

What next for the library?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whiteinch Community Council want to see the use of the Victorian building expanded – which would help secure it’s long term future.

Campaigners have fought to get Whiteinch Library open for the past nine months. Tomorrow (Monday), it will finally open its doors. Pictured are supporters Maureen Cannell (59) with grand children, Mallory (5 months) and Mathew Gallacher, during the summer. PIC: John Devlin.

Residents have been fighting to get the much-loved community venue back open and have held ‘read-in’ protests to make their voices heard.

The library would cost an estimated £2 million for repairs and maintenance over 20 years – and £1 million immediately according to freedom of information data obtained by the Save Whiteinch Library group.

‘Challenging position’

Glasgow Life area manager Andrew Olney said: “We have to recognise that the buildings and libraries have reopened but we remain in a challenging position around the financial picture – not just for Whiteinch Library but libraries across the city and Scotland.”

Glasgow Life, the community council and Glasgow City Council are due to meet on Thursday to develop a feasibility plan for a potential community hub.

Mr Olney told the Victoria Park Area Partnership meeting the reopening of the library is “strong and very positive news” and there was a “lot of interest in the community” invested in the community facility.

A report submitted to the meeting said while “the venue is safe to open there is significant repair and refurbishment programme required for it to remain a sustainable public venue in the longer term.”

The community council have come up with the idea of a community hub, which would see other services based in the building alongside book borrowing.

It said: “This will maximise the building use and secure the long term sustainability of the building and provide services which the community has identified through community engagement.”