Popular Bearsden seafood restaurant listed for sale

A popular Bearsden seafood restaurant has been listed for sale - with a move to Silverbun Shopping Centre on the horizon.

Scallops Tale on the highly desirable Roman Road in Bearsden has won a number of awards in recent years, and is set to open a premises in Silverburn Shopping Centre. However, the Bearsden branch has now been listed for sale.

The upscale eatery has been listed by Smith & Clough for £50k who highlighted its “prime trading position at Bearsden Cross” and its location “in the heart of highly desirable & affluent suburb.”

The approximately 909 sqft restaurant underwent a £350k refurbishment in 2022 and is situated over ground and mezzanine levels.

Run by Dr Usman Qureshi and wife Shafea, Scallops Tale have been nominated for a number of awards in recent years, including being awarded a “gold seal” at the Good Food Awards in 2024.

In November last year it was announced that EA Restaurant Ltd had applied for planning permission to take over the Post Office at unit 40 of the Glasgow shopping centre. The 34 seat restaurant will offer both sit-in and takeaway.