Pupils across Scotland are reporting receiving “blank emails” instead of their exam results.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) have apologised following reports that students across Scotland received a blank email or text which did not show their grades.

Posting on social media, the SQA said they are “working urgently to resolve the issue.”

The qualifications authority said: “We know there is an issue impacting candidates who signed up to receive their results by email only.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) building in Edinburgh.

“We are working urgently to resolve the issue. Texts are not impacted and the vast majority of learners who signed up to MySQA are receiving their as expected.

“All learners across Scotland will also receive their physical certificate today via post.”

Students and learners across Scotland, have taken to social media to highlight the issue - with some saying they are on holiday and will not receive their paper results.

A statement sent to The National newspaper said that the issue had now been resolved and that students now should have received their results.