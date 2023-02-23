Scotland’s biggest ever coffee festival is coming to Glasgow

The Glasgow Coffee Festival is set to return to The Briggait in May for what organisers say will be the “biggest coffee festival Scotland has ever seen”.

On May 13th and 14th, Dear Green Coffee Roasters are preparing a weekend of tastings, workshops and baristas.

Tickets go on sale today for the eighth Glasgow Coffee Festival. Last year’s event was a sell-out, with more than 2,400 people attending over the course of the weekend.

Event organiser and Dear Green founder Lisa Lawson said: “This is a celebration of Scotland’s coffee community which has continued to thrive through all the challenges it faces; from Brexit to Covid and now rising utility bills.

“The coffee industry in Scotland is incredibly creative and resilient, and we’re very proud to be part of it.

“Each year, there’s more demand for the festival as Scotland’s coffee community grows, and more coffee curious people become coffee lovers. Hopefully the festival will encourage even more people to swap their visit to a big chain for an independent coffee shop, which serves coffee by independent roasters and supports the local economy.

“Last year’s festival was the biggest ever, and this year we’ll have a lot more events throughout the weekend. It’s shaping up to be the biggest coffee festival Scotland has ever seen. We’re very excited to share news of the full calendar of events in the coming weeks and we’re proud to give a platform to Scotland’s coffee businesses to reach a new audience.”

Lisa Lawson of Dear Green Coffee

As has been the case since 2018, the festival will be completely single-use cup free, something which is expected to help save more than 30,000 cups from landfill this year, thanks to a partnership with KeepCup.

Profits from this year’s festival will be donated to charity. Last year, attendees helped to raise over £8,000 to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Registrations are open for sponsors and stallholders, with La Marzocco, Us V Them, Oatly and Mayze already signed-up.

Tickets are £14 per session and will include presentations, tastings, and plenty of coffee.