Festive Farmhouse – a traditional Victorian property in Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire – has been crowned the winning ho-ho-home of BBC Scotland’s hugely popular show, Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year against four other fabulous festive houses in Alloa, Cumbernauld, Dalkeith and Fraserburgh. The special one-off edition saw the judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell - go in search of the most seasonal homes across Scotland, choosing their Christmas cracker.

Home to Angela and Mark Breen and four children – Marylee (15), Samuel (14), Marcus (7) and Rosa (6) - Festive Farmhouse embraces a very traditional Christmas style, bringing the outside indoors, creating a nature-inspired theme throughout. The homeowners also incorporate their kids arts and crafting in their festive interiors with a Christmas tree adorned with their artwork and hand-drawn pictures sprinkled throughout the home.

For the Breen’s, Christmas is all about getting everyone involved in the festivities from baking to crafting as well as collecting foliage and making dried fruit for handmade decorations.

The Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year judges – Anna, Banjo and Danny – awarded Festive Farmhouse full marks with a winter wonderful 30 points, beating off competition from homes in Alloa (Santa’s Snug), Cumbernauld (Mistletoe House), Dalkeith (Holly Bank House) and Fraserburgh (Candy Lane Lodge).

Homeowner Angela is delighted Festive Farmhouse won the coveted Christmas title: “Winning Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2024 is an unbelievable achievement. We have watched every episode since the show started, but never in our wildest dreams did we think we could ever be considered for taking part in the show, never mind winning.

“We moved into our home four years ago, four days before Christmas, with four young children, no electricity or heating and a full renovation project ahead of us. Winning is the best compliment, and the recognition for all our hard work is gratefully received. We are absolutely delighted and still living in our Cloud Nine bubble.”

With the Festive Farmhouse dating back to 1865, for Angela, it was important to stay true to her home’s history when choosing her Christmas designs. She says: “We adopted a traditional approach to decorating for Christmas. Lots of velvet, burgundy, natural foliage, dried oranges, and handmade crafts. It was a family effort, and the children love to get on board with creating decorations and adding their own interpretations of what a Victorian Christmas should look like.”

Winning was a real family affair at the Festive Farmhouse: “Our children were delighted that we won,” adds Angela “When we got the news, there was a moment of disbelief before the house erupted in excited squeals and jumping. It has been a wonderful experience for all involved.

“Our winning trophy is centrally showcased on our sideboard for all to see. Every time we get a glimpse of it, we can't help but smile. It's a reminder of a special milestone in our lives and beautiful memories that were created along the way.”

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year judge and interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones says: "The Festive Farmhouse in Lesmahagow is the epitome of what anyone visiting this planet would imagine the perfect Scottish Christmas home to be. So cozy and welcoming, a beautifully restored and timeless setting for a truly magical family celebration"

Interior designer and SCHOTY judge Banjo Beale agrees: “It was a frosty reception outside but inside the Festive Farmhouse was a warm wonderland of fire, foliage and vintage family fun. This was the Christmas house I was promised in storybooks as a kid!”

Judge and architect Danny Campbell, adds: “The Festive Farmhouse is a home that seems built for Christmas! Every feature lends itself to festive adornments, with a layout primed for entertaining family and friends. What I loved most of all was the playroom, with an array of toys and interactive games, which I’m sure is filled with endless laughter, fun and imagination over the whole Christmas period.”

For winners Angela and Mark, having the SCHOTY judges visit their home was a real treat: “Meeting the judges has got to be the best thing about winning. When watching previous episodes, we often joked about our house being on the show and what it would be like to have the judges in our home, discussing our interior choices, but actually sitting down on our couch and casually chatting with them was surreal.

“They were down-to-earth, charismatic, and absolutely delightful. It was a privilege to meet them and a memory that is sure to last a lifetime. I did notice that after filming, Banjo decorated his tree with dried oranges. Whether he took that idea from our tree decor is yet unknown, but we will secretly hold onto that thought!”

Scotland’s Home Of The Year, will return to BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer for a seventh series in 2025.

