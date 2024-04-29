Scotland's Home of the Year 2024: Property show returns tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s Home of the Year is back for a new series as the judges - interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell - go in search of outstanding homes across the country.

They kick start their search with three unique properties from the North East and Northern Isles. First up is Casa Barra near Inverurie – a contemporary self-build barn-style dwelling situated on the site of a family farm.

Home to Maria, Craig and their two children, Violeta and Matias, Casa Barra fits in with the rural landscape, making the most of the impressive views which surround. The design inspiration for the home combines Scottish country living with Maria’s Latin American roots.

Next up is Quiney Cottage in Banchory – a traditional farmhouse cottage, dating back to the 1860s. Home to Rachel and her cat Drizzy, the home is a postcard-perfect Scottish cottage bursting with personality.

Homeowner Rachel stripped the property back to brick, restoring every room. Today, the two- bedroomed house incorporates Rachel’s love of bold patterns, bright colours and second-hand furnishings.

The final home this week is a listed former farm dwelling in South Aberdeenshire. The 1840s Farmhouse is home to Gemma, Paul and their kids, Stefano and Sofia.

The couple have a hands-on approach to DIY and interiors and sourced the majority of the furniture second hand. Gemma immersed herself in video tutorials, learning how to tile, paint murals, wallpaper and plumbing.

Interior designer and Scotland's Home of the Year judge, Anna Campbell Jones, has a clear idea of what her judging criteria is: “What I’m looking for in a home is individuality, imagination and integrity and of course that most important ingredient…love.”

Isle of Mull based interior designer Banjo Beale adds: “I’m looking for homes that are packed full of character, packed full of personality and something that tells me about the characters that live there.”

While architect, Danny Campbell has his own take on what makes the perfect pad: “What I’m looking for in a home is an inventive use of space, with a deep connection to its site, delivered with such originality that I can’t help but feel inspired.”

