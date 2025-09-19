Scotmid to open new modern-format food store in Tannochside

The new store is set to open in Tannochside early next year.

Scottish convenience retailer, Scotmid, announced today (Friday 19 September) that it has agreed to lease its current retail site in Uddingston at 317-319 Old Edinburgh Road to Aldi in early 2026, while simultaneously opening a new food store in its adjacent retail units.

This move ensures the Old Edinburgh Road retail complex continues to serve the local Uddingston community with expanded retail choice.

Scotmid’s new smaller-format food store will reflect the retailer’s commitment to innovation and modern convenience. Designed with today’s shopper in mind, the revamped location will feature an enhanced Kitchen food-to-go offer as well as a tailored retail offer that is designed to meet the convenience needs of the local community.

Scotmid has served the Uddingston community for more than 100 years and has a strong presence in the area, with three other local convenience stores. The new store builds on this foundation and will ensure customers have uninterrupted access to Scotmid’s convenience offer during this transition.

Scotmid does not anticipate any job losses. The majority of employees will continue working at the same site within the new Scotmid food store, and others will be relocated to one of three nearby Scotmid stores in the local area.

Brain Boyle, Chief Operating Officer for Retail, said: “We are proud to have served the Uddingston community for many years and are delighted to build our presence in the area with the introduction of our new store format, delivering greater convenience with the same trusted quality our customers expect.

“We are grateful to our customers and members for their loyal support over the years and look forward to serving the community for many years to come,”

“Leasing our current premises to Aldi will bring even more local choice, while our new store strengthens our offer with a contemporary format that is right-sized to meet the needs of today’s consumers. Protecting jobs remains a top priority and we do not expect any job losses as a result of this change.”

Customers will be able to access Scotmid’s online offer from the new store through Uber Direct.