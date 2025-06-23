ScotRail issue warning ahead of huge Lana Del Rey concert at Hampden Park

Thousands of concertgoers are set to descend on to the Southside this week as Lana Del Rey performs at Hampden.

ScotRail has issued an urgent travel warning to concertgoers ahead of Thursday’s huge Lana Del Rey gig at Hampden Park.

The train operator has advised passengers to buy their return train tickets in advance of heading to the stadium and that there will be queueing systems in place at Glasgow Central station and Mount Florida, near the national stadium.

Extra carriages and additional services will be operating on Thursday to take people from the city centre over to Glasgow’s Southside for the concert.

Glasgow Central Station

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We’re looking forward to helping fans get to and from the Lana Del Rey concert at Hampden Park this week.

“Mount Florida station is ideally placed for those travelling from Glasgow Central, with just a short walk to the stadium. We’ll have more staff on hand to provide assistance and help guide customers when they arrive.

“We’re doing everything we can to support travel to the event, including running extra services before and after the concert.”

A ScotRail spokesperson added: "To ensure a smooth journey, concertgoers are encouraged to head back to Mount Florida station promptly after the event finishes.

"Extra staff will be on hand to make sure everything goes smoothly, helping to direct customers onto trains and ensure they have the best possible experience when travelling. "

It will be the first time that Lana Del Rey has performed in Glasgow since August 2017 at the SSE Hydro. While intrinsically American, born in New York City and notable for signing lustful tales about the Californian experience, some may be surprised to learn she has a deep-rooted connection to Glasgow, once saying that the city is where she’s “happiest”.

Del Rey’s ex-boyfriend Barrie James O’Neill whom she dated between 2011 and 2013 is Glaswegian, and during the relationship she frequently visited his Southside residence. She met O’Neill while he was playing in the band Kassidy who were the support act on the SECC stop of her Paradise tour.

She once surprised cashiers at the Shawlands Co-Op when she popped in for a bit of shopping. Anona Evans, who served the singer, said she didn’t believe it was her at first and thought the woman just bore a striking resemblance. They engaged in conversation and Del Rey gave Evans a signed copy of Vogue in which she graced the cover.