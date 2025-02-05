ScotRail issues warning to fans traveling to Celtic v Dundee tonight in Glasgow
A warning has been issued to fans heading along to Celtic v Dundee tonight in the East End by travel operator ScotRail.
Brendan Rodgers’ side can extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership this evening with a win over Tony Docherty’s side at Celtic Park. It finished all square between the two sides when they met last month at Dens Park in a thrilling 3-3 draw. This fixture was supposed to take place on Saturday 25 January but was called-off due to stadium damage caused by Storm Eowyn.
Passengers have been advised by ScotRail to check train times, leave extra time for travelling, buy tickets before boarding services, and follow queuing systems.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: "If you're heading to the Celtic v Dundee game tonight, please be sure to check your train times, leave a little extra time for travelling and buy your tickets before boarding.
"Please follow the queuing systems in place."