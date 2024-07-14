Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

40,00 people at TRNSMT festival have been warned ScotRail will only be running an emergency timetable as they make their way home on Sunday night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail have cancelled more than 100 trains at short notice on Sunday leaving travellers struggling to find alternative transport home. The additional cancellations across the network are on top of 550 planned cancellations - up to half of the normal service - related to some drivers not working overtime after rejecting a pay offer.

This afternoon TRNSMT social media accounts advised followers at the festival: “ScotRail are now operating an emergency service and they won’t have any services running after the festival tonight. Please organise alternative travel plans home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The additional cancellations means 40 per cent of normal Sunday trains will be running today. Music fans looking to return home from TRNSMT music festival at Glasgow Green were advised: “Services today are heavily reduced from their usual levels. Please consider your travel options to get home after TRNSMT as trains departing Glasgow after the event will be limited.”

An afternoon update stated that no trains would be leaving Glasgow by the time the festival is over leaving young music fans to seek alternative arrangements. A spokesperson said: "Services terminate before the festival finishes. Please consider alternative arrangements when travelling home from TRNSMT today." Young people had arrived at Glasgow Central and Queen Street Stations throughout the day before going on to day three at TRNSMT festival.

ScotRail introduced an indefinite temporary timetable on Tuesday. Aslef, which represents most of ScotRail’s 1,300 drivers, is due to decide this week whether to hold a strike ballot after rejecting a 9.3 per cent pay deal over three years. The RMT, ScotRail’s largest union, has already decided to stage a vote.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail’s service delivery director, told The Scotsman: “We are sorry to customers who are experiencing disruption to services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers can stay up to date with the latest travel information via our ScotRail app and website.

“We want to resolve the pay dispute with the trade unions and remain fully committed to further discussions.”