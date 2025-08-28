Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2025: All 6 of the Glasgow winners revealed

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 15:47 BST

All the winners at this year’s Scottish Bar and Pubs awards have been announced - with six bars and people from Glasgow taking home awards.

There were wins for bars and people across the city at the awards held on Tuesday, 26 August at an Oscars-themed ceremony held at the Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow. Celebrating its 30th year, the prestigious event welcomed hundreds of hospitality professionals from across Scotland, with over 100 venues shortlisted as finalists.

Glasgow bars scooped some of the nights biggest prizes with Jameson Best Irish Bar and SBPA New Bar of the Year both going to establishments in the city.

Susan Young organiser and Editor of industry publication DRAM, said: “It was fantastic to see so many deserving winners this year. These awards are a celebration of the people who make the Scottish hospitality industry the success it is, and this year’s entries were truly outstanding.

“Over the past 30 years, we’ve hosted some incredible events, and this was certainly one of the best. Every finalist deserves recognition for the exceptional venues they operate and should be immensely proud of their achievements. Congratulations to each and every one of them!”

Keep reading to see who won what at this year’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

Aimee Ashworth – Dishoom, Glasgow (Formerly La Jupe, Helensburgh)

1. Campari Bar Apprentice 2025

Aimee Ashworth – Dishoom, Glasgow (Formerly La Jupe, Helensburgh) | Dishoom

Buck’s Bar Group

2. Favela Independent Multiple Operator Winner

Buck’s Bar Group | Buck's Bar

Kitty O’Shea’s – Glasgow. 15 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6AY

3. Jameson Best Irish Bar

Kitty O’Shea’s – Glasgow. 15 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6AY | Kitty O’Shea's

Berlinkys - Glasgow. 396 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3JD

4. SBPA New Bar of the Year

Berlinkys - Glasgow. 396 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3JD Photo: Submitted

