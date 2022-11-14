The Scottish Child Payment has been increased and extended to include eligible children up to age 16.

The Scottish Government has announced that the Scottish Child Payment has been increased, and the age at which a child is eligible has been extended. The new extension is set to help another 300,000 eligible children across Scotland.

The payment was first launched in February 2021 and ensured financial support would be given to eligible families and carers. The original payment was £10 per week per child under the age of six.

The Scottish Government estimates that the extended and increased payment could lift 50,000 children out of poverty in the 2023/24 calendar year. This would mean a reduction of five percentage points according to the latest Scottish Government forecasts issued in March.

The Scottish Child Payment is part of a wider package of five family payments including: Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment, Best Start Grant Early Learning Payment, Best Start Grant School Age Payment and Best Start Foods. You can find out more about the payments on the Scottish Government website .

John Dickie, Director of Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland spoke on the increase and said: “The roll-out of the Scottish Child Payment to over fives and the increase in its value to £25 a week marks a hugely welcome day for struggling families across Scotland and a real step on the road toward ending child poverty.

“This is a significant and uniquely Scottish boost to family incomes at a time when it is needed more than ever. It’s now vital that we all spread the word as widely as possible and ensure that all eligible families apply and every child that is entitled benefits.”

So, how much has the Scottish Child Payment increased and are you eligible to receive it? Here’s everything you need to know about the extension.

How much is the new Scottish Child Payment?

The Scottish Child Payment has today been increased to £25, this means that the payment has seen a 150% increase within the eight months since its launch. At the time of the increase and extension the Scottish Government website confirmed that 104,000 children were already receiving the payment and that they would automatically see the payment increase to £25 per week.

How old do children have to be to be eligible for the Scottish Child Payment?

The age limit has been extended to include eligible children up to age 16.

How to find out if you are eligible and can apply

In order to apply for the Scottish Child Payment you have to meet a small criteria.

Eligible members must live in Scotland

Eligible members are getting certain benefits or payments

Eligible members are the main person looking after a child who’s under six years old

Eligible members do not have to be in work and can claim if they receive Universal Credit; Child Tax Credit; Income Support; Pension Credit; Working Tax Credit; Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA); Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Families, and carers can find out more and apply for the Scottish Child Payment at the Scottish Government website or by calling Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said about the increase?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon released a statement regarding the matter: “This is an important day for many families across Scotland as we make significant extra financial support available to tackle child poverty. The Scottish Child Payment is unique to Scotland and is the most ambitious child poverty reduction measure in the UK.

