Scottish politicians unite to support SCIAF Wee Box campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First Minister Humza Yousaf, Labour Leader Anas Sarwar, Douglas Ross the Conservative Leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton the Liberal Democrat Leader and Ross Greer from the Scottish Greens joined forces to support the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund’s annual appeal, which raises vital funds for its life-changing work in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Each year generous Scots up and down the country give up a favourite treat such as coffee, chocolate, wine or crisps during Lent and put the money they save into a SCIAF WEE BOX. They then donate it at Easter to provide a hand-up to vulnerable communities worldwide, struggling to survive due to hunger, poverty and the climate emergency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, SCIAF’s appeal focusses on the people of Rwanda, 30 years on from the genocide which left around one million people dead.

Lorraine Currie, SCIAF’s Chief Executive said: “We welcome this support from our political leaders in Scotland. Some things are too important and should transcend party politics. It’s great that they have put their differences aside to unite in support of some of the poorest people in the world.

“Our Lent appeal this year focusses on Rwanda, where 30 years since the genocide people are still suffering from the scars that it left. Driven by donations from the people of Scotland, our work in Rwanda focuses on supporting women and girls who have suffered abuse and discrimination. Working through local Rwandan organisations, SCIAF is supporting projects which help women and girls rebuild their lives, change social attitudes, and build a better future for themselves and their families.

First Minister, Humza Yousaf said: “I am immensely thankful to SCIAF for their continued work in not only highlighting but also supporting those affected by some of the most unjust atrocities that still plague this world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Their WEE BOX campaign is known globally and this year their focus is on the ongoing impact of violence against women and girls specifically in Rwanda, a country that has already had to overcome so much.

“I encourage anyone who is able to donate to do so and use your WEE BOX to make a big change. Your contributions will mean that SCIAF can continue supporting projects to help vulnerable women and girls rebuild their lives and create a better future for the generations who follow them.”

“Please give what you can to the SCIAF appeal this year. Even a small donation makes a huge difference.”