Scottish Primary School Rankings 2024: Top 20 Primary Schools in Scotland ranked on latest performance data - featuring 4 schools from Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 23rd May 2024, 07:00 BST

The top 20 performing primary schools in Scotland according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in Scotland have been ranked based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data. Four primary schools from Glasgow featured in the top 20 in the whole of Scotland which included Thorntree Primary School, Garrowhill Primary School, Hyndland Primary School and Kelvindale Primary School.

All schools in Scotland are ranked on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 84 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2023. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric. This list does not definitively rank primary schools in Scotland as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall quality of education.

GlasgowWorld assessed Scottish High Schools last month, you can find the article featuring the best performing high schools in Glasgow in terms of academic attainment here.

Thorntree Primary School in Glasgow comes in first place across the whole of Scotland in the Times primary school league tables.

1. Thorntree Primary School, Glasgow

Thorntree Primary School in Glasgow comes in first place across the whole of Scotland in the Times primary school league tables.

St Catherine's Primary School in Paisley takes second place in the Scottish primary school league tables.

2. St Catherine's Primary School, Renfrewshire

St Catherine's Primary School in Paisley takes second place in the Scottish primary school league tables. Photo: Third Party

Bainsford Primary School in Falkirk is the third highest ranked primary school in Scotland.

3. Bainsford Primary School, Falkirk

Bainsford Primary School in Falkirk is the third highest ranked primary school in Scotland.

St Stephen’s Primary School in Coatbridge is the fourth highest ranked primary school in Scotland.

4. St Stephen's Primary School, North Lanarkshire

St Stephen’s Primary School in Coatbridge is the fourth highest ranked primary school in Scotland.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowScotlandSchoolsPrimary SchoolsPrimary schoolData

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.