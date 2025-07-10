Scottish Television presenter Glen Michael dies aged 99

Glen Michael has died aged 99. | STV

STV children’s show presenter Glen Michael has sadly passed away at the age of 99 at his Ayrshire home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glen Michael’s Cartoon Cavalcade began broadcasting on Saturday afternoons in 1966 and continued for 26 years, with a generation of Scottish kids growing up watching cartoons and Glen’s interactions with Paladin the talking lamp, Totty the Robot and dogs Rudi and Rusti. The series was filmed at STV studios in Cowcaddens.

Michael was born Cecil Buckland in Devon in 1926, and took inspiration for his stage name from his love for the band leader, Glen Millar. His career began on stage, performing for British troops alongside his wife, Beryl, during the war – before he joined the RAF himself. He moved to Scotland and found success in Glasgow in stage shows with comedians Rikki Fulton and Jack Milroy. He was one of the original presenters of Radio Clyde when the station launched in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Cartoon Cavalcade, Glen continued working, taking a touring version of the show around local primary schools. Mark Millar, the Coatbridge writer of the comic book Kick-Ass, helped Glen to get a cameo role in the film version. The role didn’t make the director’s cut but he attended the film premiere.

Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Audience at STV, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Glen Michael has passed away. Glen was a wonderful performer and personality, and we know that many viewers will have very fond memories of him.

“He was an STV legend, with Glen Michael’s Cavalcade a particular favourite for children across Scotland during its 26-year run.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time, and we send them our deepest condolences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born Cecil Edward Buckland on May 16th, 1926 in Paignton , Devon to Mabel and Arthur Buckland, Glen was named after his uncle who died in the First World War during a training exercise as a pilot. Glen had an itinerant childhood as his father regularly changed jobs when he got restless or fell out with his employers.

His father Arthur, was a butler and his mother Mabel, a housekeeper. She and her husband Artie were employees of many prestigious families. However, one of Glen’s earliest memories was being bundled out of one of his father’s employers houses late at night leaving the unsuspecting family with no butler or housekeeper to make and serve breakfast when the family arose the next day. Such had been his father’s ire with his employer.

Another early memory for Glen was as the five year old playmate of the man who would grow up to become the late queen Elizabeth’s horse racing manager Lord Porchester, who was to become 7th Earl of Carnarvon. Glen simply knew him as ‘Porchey’ as the youngsters played in the grounds of Highclere more commonly known today as the setting for Downton Abbey.