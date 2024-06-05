The Complete University Guide have released the Scottish university league table for 2025 which has ranked the best performing universities in the country for the academic year ahead.

Universities were graded on 74 subject areas with three Glasgow universities being named amongst the best in the country.

These league tables can help students make informed choices about where they may wish to study and are important before making that step into higher education.

Here is the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025.

1 . Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst

2 . University of St Andrews Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Overall score: 94%. Entry standards: 100%. Student satisfaction: 83%. Research quality: 83%. Graduate prospects: 90%. Photo: Third Party

3 . The University of Edinburgh Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%. Photo: Third Party

4 . University of Glasgow Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%. Photo: Third Party