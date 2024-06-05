Scottish Universities ranked for 2024/25: 14 best performing universities in Scotland including three from Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 5th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST

Scotland’s top performing universities ranked - including three from Glasgow

The Complete University Guide have released the Scottish university league table for 2025 which has ranked the best performing universities in the country for the academic year ahead.

Universities were graded on 74 subject areas with three Glasgow universities being named amongst the best in the country.

These league tables can help students make informed choices about where they may wish to study and are important before making that step into higher education.

Here is the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst in the Complete University Guide’s 2025 league table. Photo: Pixabay.

1. Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Scotland's 14 universities rank best to worst in the Complete University Guide's 2025 league table.

Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Overall score: 94%. Entry standards: 100%. Student satisfaction: 83%. Research quality: 83%. Graduate prospects: 90%.

2. University of St Andrews

University of St Andrews

Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

3. The University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh

Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

4. University of Glasgow

University of Glasgow

