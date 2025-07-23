Second phase of Byres Road public realm improvement works to begin soon

The project on Byres Road is expected to be completed in two years time by August 2027.

The public realm improvement of Byres Road will next month move onto its next phase, when works begin on the northern half - between University Avenue and Great Western Road - of this famous Glasgow street, a very popular destination for shopping, bars and restaurants.

The works will be largely funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, with the Scottish and UK Governments each providing £2.225million to the project.

Improvements to be delivered through the project include:

Widening and upgrading of pavements to make pedestrian movement along the street more relaxed and enjoyable and to reduce the width of crossing points;

Introduction of step-free crossings at side streets;

Introduction of protected cycle paths and new greenery;

Enhancing key corners to create distinct and attractive spaces along the street where people can sit and rest.

Glasgow City Council

The completion of the cycle paths on Byres Road will create a continuous route for cyclists between Great Western Road and Partick Cross, a route that links into the City Network of cycle infrastructure at Yorkhill and down to the National Cycle Network along the River Clyde.

The first phase of the works - on the southern half of Byres Road, and Church Street, has proved to be a success for the area, with the more attractive streetscape contributing towards a reduction in retail vacancy rates which are now well below pre-pandemic levels.

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for Transport and Climate at Glasgow City Council, said: “The first phase of the public realm improvement works at Byres Road has been a great success, creating a more attractive environment for residents, businesses and visitors. The second phase of these works will extend the transformation of this key street, upgrading pavements and improving the pedestrian experience as well as introducing safer cycle infrastructure and greater greenery to the area.”