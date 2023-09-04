Seven extra nights announced for GlasGLOW event at Botanic Gardens

Event organisers at itison have announced 7 extra nights of GlasGLOW after 40,000 tickets were snapped up in the first few days of release last month.

The blockbuster Halloween event, now going into its sixth year, will run from the 27th of October to the 12th of November in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens, with the new release of tickets going on sale on Thurs 7th Sep at 7.30am.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and founder of GlasGLOW said: “Peak slots between 5pm – 7pm sold out within minutes and we’re excited to be able to add extra dates to keep up with the demand – we don’t expect these to be around long so if you missed out first time round, get in quick.

“We’re also really delighted to be adding on a second Relaxed Session – it’s always been our goal to make GlasGLOW as inclusive as possible and we hope that this will help make the show a more enjoyable experience for our visitors with sensory difficulties, alongside our Sensory Guide and Glow Pass.”

Year six of GlasGLOW, now the UK’s biggest Halloween event, promises to be an epic action-packed outdoor adventure.

GlasGLOW Tickets 2023

Child: £14

Adult: £24

Fast Pass & Mallow child: £22

Fast Pass & Mallow adult: £32

Under 3s go free

Prices inclusive of all booking fees

FOOD & DRINK LINE UP

GlasGLOW’s gourmet street food village is always a huge hit at the show and Loop & Scoop are back leading the food & drink line up with their amazing churros and ice cream but that’s not all – this year their sister brand Dirty Bird will be at the event for the first time with delicious fresh fried chicken and filthy loaded fries from their Fries Guy stall.

GlasGLOW favourite Brigston will also return with their hand-made craft smoked hot dogs and after their debut year last year, Mangiamo will be back with delicious hand-stretched wood fired pizzas.

Marshmallowland, a cosy fairlylit nook dedicated to all things mallow, will be back more beautiful than ever with firepits for toasting and plenty of space for selfies – and The GLOW Bar returns to the main lawn with plenty of hot drinks to heat you up.

Anyone wanting to level up their GlasGLOW experience can go for Fast Pass & Mallow tickets which give access to a dedicated entrance plus a campfire classic marshmallow skewer and queue hops straight into the show’s legendary Marshmallowland.

GLASGLOW BACKGROUND INFO

GlasGLOW, which has been rated 5 stars by tens of thousands of families up and down the country and sells out in advance every year, is created and produced by Glasgow-based company itison together with a world class team of sound, light and set designers.

The show brings together amazing immersive sound and light displays, unreal photo opportunities, a gourmet street food village and loads of interactive moments.

The itison Pumpkin Fund will also return helping good causes around the Botanics. Since launching in 2019, it has raised £60,000, donated 6,000 free tickets and thousands of pumpkins to local communities, hospitals and charities to help as many people as possible enjoy GlasGLOW.

Now coming into its sixth year, GlasGLOW is the biggest Halloween event in the UK creating 150 event sector jobs and a multi-million pound impact on the local economy.