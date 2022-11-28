Shania Twain has added a third night in Glasgow to keep up with demand for her 2023 tour

Shania Twain will play a third gig in Glasgow on her UK and Ireland tour in 2023. The pop icon is set to appear at the city’s OVO Hydro Arena three times next year to keep up with demand.

The tour will coincide with the release of the pop icon’s new album, Queen of Me, which launches on February 3, 2023. It marks the first time fans will get to see Shania in all of her glory in nearly five years.

The tour will now kick off on September 14, 2023 in Glasgow before stopping in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. It then wraps up in Leeds on September 28, 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know including dates, venue and how to get tickets.

When is Shania Twain playing in Glasgow?

Shania Twain is already scheduled to play two gigs in Glasgow on September 22 and 23, 2023.

The new date that has been added is September 14, 2023. It means that Glasgow will be Shania’s first stop on her tour of the UK

How to get tickets to see Shania Twain

Tickets for the newly added date (September 14) go on general sale on Friday, December 2 at 10am via Live Nation .

Full list of Shania Twain UK tour dates?

Shania Twain will be touring the UK during in September 2023, scheduled to play in the following cities:

14 September 2023: Glasgow, OVO Hydro (new date)

16 September 2023: London, The O2

19 September 2023: Dublin, 3Arena

22 September 2023: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23 September 2023: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

25 September 2023: Manchester, AO Arena

26 September 2023: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28 September 2023: Leeds, First Direct Arena

