Shania Twain will play a third gig in Glasgow on her UK and Ireland tour in 2023. The pop icon is set to appear at the city’s OVO Hydro Arena three times next year to keep up with demand.
The tour will coincide with the release of the pop icon’s new album, Queen of Me, which launches on February 3, 2023. It marks the first time fans will get to see Shania in all of her glory in nearly five years.
Advertisement
The tour will now kick off on September 14, 2023 in Glasgow before stopping in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. It then wraps up in Leeds on September 28, 2023.
Most Popular
Here’s everything you need to know including dates, venue and how to get tickets.
When is Shania Twain playing in Glasgow?
Shania Twain is already scheduled to play two gigs in Glasgow on September 22 and 23, 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new date that has been added is September 14, 2023. It means that Glasgow will be Shania’s first stop on her tour of the UK
How to get tickets to see Shania Twain
Tickets for the newly added date (September 14) go on general sale on Friday, December 2 at 10am via Live Nation.
Full list of Shania Twain UK tour dates?
Advertisement
Shania Twain will be touring the UK during in September 2023, scheduled to play in the following cities:
- 14 September 2023: Glasgow, OVO Hydro (new date)
- 16 September 2023: London, The O2
- 19 September 2023: Dublin, 3Arena
- 22 September 2023: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 23 September 2023: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 25 September 2023: Manchester, AO Arena
- 26 September 2023: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 28 September 2023: Leeds, First Direct Arena
Advertisement
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.