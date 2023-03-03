Shawlands Arcade plan recommended for approval ‘in principle’

Controversial plans to demolish Shawlands Arcade and build 600 homes are set to take a step forward as council planners have recommended the principle of development is approved.

Hundreds of people have objected to the plan, with concerns over a lack of affordable housing, the “pressure” on congested streets and loss of daylight for nearby homes.

The landowners Clydebuilt LP — a partnership between Strathclyde Pension Fund and Ediston Real Estate — want to redevelop the site to provide flats and retail space.

Officials have recommended Glasgow City Council’s planning committee can grant permission in principle for the project when it meets on Tuesday.

Further, more comprehensive details will need to be provided by the developers in future applications, and approved by the council, before work can begin.

A more detailed application, for phase one of the redevelopment, has already been submitted, but will not go before councillors next week.

That plan includes 330 Build to Rent apartments and 2,000 square metres of retail floorspace — and has received over 250 public comments. The current shopping centre would remain open while phase one was developed.

There have been 69 objections to the planning permission in principle application, including from Shawlands & Strathbungo Community Council, the Shawlands branch of tenants’ union Living Rent and Glasgow councillors Jon Molyneux and Holly Bruce, both Greens, and Bailie Norman MacLeod, SNP.

A petition, signed by 365 people, opposing the development was also submitted to the council, while 51 letters of support were sent in, with some people believing the scheme would enhance the local area, address housing shortages and create jobs.

The community council welcomed plans “to redevelop Shawlands Arcade, which has been a long standing concern for the community”, but objected to “the proposals in their current form.”

It has “fundamental concerns over both the nature and scale of the development.”

Tenants’ union Living Rent’s objection stated: “In the midst of a rent and cost of living crisis, a development that only proposes luxury flats with zero provision of social rents does not improve access to housing across all tenures.”

It added the scheme would “put further pressure on limited parking in surrounding streets and residential areas which are already congested.”

Bailie MacLeod has requested the committee visits the site and holds a hearing to allow objectors to speak.

Clydebuilt’s application stated the arcade is “in need of renovation and its proposed regeneration will create a new, vibrant shopping and leisure experience in the heart of Shawlands.”

“The redevelopment also offers the opportunity to provide new homes in this increasingly popular area,” it stated, adding “a lower degree of refurbishment of the existing retail offer could not deliver this level of regeneration and like many town centre shopping arcades of its era, its relative decline would likely continue.”

There would be “significant areas of public realm/open space for both the general public and residents,” the application added.

A council report stated the “deteriorated condition” and “car focused layout” of the 1960s arcade means it is “not suitable for conversion and the demolition is deemed justified.”

It said future residents “will have good accessibility to community services and infrastructure on foot that will lessen the need for private car usage” and there is “high public transport accessibility.”

The report also stated the proposed redevelopment “would enhance and improve the vitality and viability of Shawlands town centre.”

