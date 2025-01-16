Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Shawlands businessman is hoping to revitalise an iconic former nightclub and restaurant in the area.

Sam Amdjadi, founder of Shawlands-based Godshot Studio - “delivering speciality coffee, design-led functional objects, and a selection of fine patisserie, freshly baked in house”, said that he plans to acquire the former Tusk nightclub building in order to create a building that served the community. Taking to the Godshot Studio Instagram, he called on those looking to be involved to get in contact.

Mr Amdjadi hopes to bring the community together at the hub | Sam Amdjadi

Mr Amdjadi said: “I have a vision for the building that serves the community: a vibrant co-working space that allows those working from home a stunning space in which different members of the community interact, a third wave speciality cafe, and an independent cinema that shows the type of films that the main stream cinemas do not.

“The idea is that the building is restored to its former glory but is also a functional hub of the community. I’d also like to encourage young people to channel their energies into the creative arts with possible funding/grants for upcoming creatives.”

The building in Shawlands has had a troubled recent history. | Sam Amdjadi

The iconic Glasgow building has had a troubled recent history. In 2023, the former nightclub on Moss Side Road in Shawlands was intended to be turned into a Wetherspoons.

However, plans fell through and in 2024 it was announced that the pub chain would sell the premises. It looked set to be auctioned off in September but was withdrawn and the 16,037 Sq Ft building has now been re-listed.

Plans are already afoot for the project with Mr Amdjadi, who has a background in architectural design, restoration and projects of an artistic nature, visiting the site alongside contractors and architects. However, he is also looking to widen the scope of those interested in restoring the building with the creation of a “Tusk Steering Committee”.

He said: “I’m looking for people with different skills to get involved so we: inform and update the community on development, with connection and understanding of public sector funding/grants for such projects, and depending on their skill set to be involved in all manner of things from make video, graphics, interior design etc.

“All input on an advisory level will enormously help bring this project to life.”