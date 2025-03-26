Silverburn Shopping Centre are gearing up for a busy year having recently welcomed the additions of Vison Express, one of Scotland’s largest Zara’s, Hotel Chocolat and Jack & Jones.

Speaking about the opening of the new Zara, David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “The long-awaited launch of the brand-new Zara store marks an exciting new chapter for Silverburn, reaffirming our position as a premier destination for brands seeking exceptional spaces to showcase their offerings.

“We are committed to delivering a best-in-class retail and leisure experience, and the arrival of Zara is a testament to that. It was fantastic to see the first customers step through the doors, and we look forward to welcoming even more in the months ahead.

“With a flurry of new openings on the horizon, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a very exciting year for Silverburn.”

Here are all the new stores that will open in Silverburn Shopping Centre in 2025.

1 . Hollister Hollister, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you. The brand is sold through approximately 500 stores worldwide. The new store will be located between Polestar and H. Samuel in the main atrium, arriving just in time for the summer season. | PR Handout

2 . Pull&Bear Pull&Bear is taking the former Topshop store, between Mango and River Island. Founded in 1991, Pull&Bear now boasts nearly 1,100 stores globally. The brand's fashion approach blends the latest international trends with street and club influences, creating comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces. | Lakeside Shopping Centre

3 . H Beauty H Beauty will locate next to the new Zara in the former Debenhams unit in the main atrium of Silverburn. The department store promises to bring together premium luxury beauty brands and services from world-leading experts in beauty, skincare, wellness and hair, all under one roof. | Harrods