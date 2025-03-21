Shopping in Glasgow: First look as major British chocolate manufacturer opens at Silverburn

The new store has opened its doors at Silverburn Shopping Centre the day after Zara opened one of their biggest in Scotland

Hotel Chocolat has officially opened at Silverburn this morning. The new concept store is home to the Velvetiser Café, serving the delicious Velvetised drinking chocolate alongside other hot drinks

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Hotel Chocolat to Silverburn, bringing a luxurious new experience to our guests. The Velvetiser Café offers the perfect spot to relax with signature drinks and indulgent treats, adding even more variety to our dining and leisure line-up. It was fantastic to see the first customers step through the doors and enjoy everything this premium chocolatier has to offer. We're sure it will be a big hit, especially with Mother's Day and Easter on the horizon."

