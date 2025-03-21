David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Hotel Chocolat to Silverburn, bringing a luxurious new experience to our guests. The Velvetiser Café offers the perfect spot to relax with signature drinks and indulgent treats, adding even more variety to our dining and leisure line-up. It was fantastic to see the first customers step through the doors and enjoy everything this premium chocolatier has to offer. We're sure it will be a big hit, especially with Mother's Day and Easter on the horizon."