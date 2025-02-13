Shopping in Glasgow: French cosmetics and skin care giant to open new store on Buchanan Street this weekend
A French cosmetics giant is to open their exciting new store in Glasgow on Buchanan Street this weekend.
They will open a new store at 133 Buchanan Street next door to MAC Cosmetics with signage having already appeared outside the shop.
This will be NARS ‘first stand-alone retail unit outside London' which was revealed in planning papers.
A post shared on social media has detailed when the new NARS store will be opening in Glasgow city centre.
The post on social media read: "NARS coming soon. We're coming to Glasgow. February 15, 2025."
The company was founded by make-up artist and photographer François Nars in 1994 and began with twelve lipsticks sold at Barneys New York.