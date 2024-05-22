Shopping in Glasgow: Huge East End supermarket set to be transformed to create 300 new jobs
A former Tesco supermarket site in Glasgow’s East End is set to be transformed into Glasgow’s largest Asian supermarket which could create 300 new jobs.
Longdan (Home of Asia) have applied to take over the former Tesco premises at the Forge Retail Park with the 10,000 sqm space being used for various purposes. The company have already established themselves in the UK with 14 stores across the country.
The bulk of the space would be used for convenience retail which would operate seven days a week, with the other half of the building likely to include a 200-seat food court and two restaurants.
A statement submitted said: “The purpose of this project is to build a one-stop destination for Asian goods and services in Glasgow.
“Whether it be groceries, dining or entertainment, the premises will provide a place for the Scottish public to experience a harmonious fusion of Asian culture and Scottish products.
“The restaurants and stores are dedicated to preserving Asian traditional values while elevating their elegance.”
