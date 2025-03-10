The retailer will open its doors inside Silverburn Shopping Centre in March

A major Danish retailer has announced the opening date of their new store at Silverburn Shopping Centre.

Jack & Jones will open their new premises in the popular Glasgow shopping centre on Thursday 13 March at 10am.

It’s already gearing up to be an exciting and busy year for Silverburn who will welcome the addition of Pull&Bear, Bershka, H Beauty, Zara’s largest site in Scotland, Black Sheep Coffee, Hotel Chocolat, King Pins Bowling and Bee Inspired.

Taking to social media, Jack & Jones said: "We are excited to announce the opening of your new local Jack & Jones store in Glasgow Silverburn Shopping Centre on March 13 at 10am, located in Glasgow.

"We don't do red ribbons and boring speeches. We do opening parties. And you're invited. Join us for an unforgettable celebration with exclusive opening officers and great vibes. Don't miss out - come be part of the party at Jack & Jones. See you there!"