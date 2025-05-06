Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danish retailer Rains have opened their first Scottish store in Glasgow city centre.

Rains, the global contemporary outerwear lifestyle brand from Denmark, strengthens its UK presence with the opening of a 100-square-metre store based in Glasgow.

Reflecting the brand’s neo-Scandinavian aesthetic, the space is designed to combine its heritage with the energy and vibrancy of the Glaswegian creative community.

Since opening the first London store in 2018, Rains has grown their local presence, now operating out of three London locations and a Dublin Store, with longstanding partnerships with Selfridges, Harrods and Fenwick.

The brand is proud to continue this growth, bringing its signature fusion of concept and functionality to Glasgow, offering premium waterproof outerwear, bags and accessories.

Set against the backdrop of one of the UK’s rainiest cities, the Glasgow store highlights Rains’ iconic silhouettes alongside fresh seasonal drops designed to equip urban explorers for the ever-changing demands of the local climate.

Nestled in a prime retail location on Glasgow’s infamous Ingram Street, the store resides in the prominent Merchant City area - an aspirational location for shoppers and other high-end retailers.

Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Brix Hesselager said: “It’s exciting to launch in a city with such a strong cultural landscape, with world-renowned art and design schools, which is one of the reasons we chose Glasgow as the home to our first Scottish store.

Rains is, after all, a brand that Philip and I created while at design school in Denmark. The store itself showcases our minimalist approach to design; a simple environment ensures our rainwear, bags and accessories attract all the customer’s attention.”

The store is now open, with details found here