The streetwear retailer already have premises at the St Enoch Centre and the Fort.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow-based streetwear retailer Bee Inspired will open a new store at Silverburn Shopping Centre later this year.

Bee Inspired’s story can be traced back to 2013 when professional footballers Steven Robb & Mark Corcoran hung up their boots and were inspired to embark on a journey to change the landscape of streetwear. From humble beginnings as a bedroom brand they’ve dedicated every day to becoming the industry leaders in fit, feel and quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retailer posted a short clip on social media saying: "The journey continues.

Bee Inspired

"Not long until we open our Silverburn store. Stay tuned for updates."

It’s already gearing up to be an exciting and busy year for Silverburn who will welcome the addition of Pull&Bear, Bershka, H Beauty, Zara’s largest site in Scotland, Black Sheep Coffee, Hotel Chocolat, King Pins Bowling and Jack & Jones.

Speaking about the recent announcement of Pull&Bear and Bershka opening in the shopping centre, David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “This double announcement gives an early flavour of what is to come this year at Silverburn and highlights how hard we are working to enhance our fashion offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to be the first West of Scotland location for both stores, solidifying Silverburn as Glasgow’s leading retail and leisure destination offering a best-in-class experience and bringing world-renowned brands to our guests. We are looking forward to what is set to be a very busy year!”