Shopping in Glasgow: Major Scottish streetwear retailer to open third Glasgow store at Silverburn
Glasgow-based streetwear retailer Bee Inspired will open a new store at Silverburn Shopping Centre later this year.
Bee Inspired’s story can be traced back to 2013 when professional footballers Steven Robb & Mark Corcoran hung up their boots and were inspired to embark on a journey to change the landscape of streetwear. From humble beginnings as a bedroom brand they’ve dedicated every day to becoming the industry leaders in fit, feel and quality.
The retailer posted a short clip on social media saying: "The journey continues.
"Not long until we open our Silverburn store. Stay tuned for updates."
It’s already gearing up to be an exciting and busy year for Silverburn who will welcome the addition of Pull&Bear, Bershka, H Beauty, Zara’s largest site in Scotland, Black Sheep Coffee, Hotel Chocolat, King Pins Bowling and Jack & Jones.
Speaking about the recent announcement of Pull&Bear and Bershka opening in the shopping centre, David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “This double announcement gives an early flavour of what is to come this year at Silverburn and highlights how hard we are working to enhance our fashion offer.
“We’re proud to be the first West of Scotland location for both stores, solidifying Silverburn as Glasgow’s leading retail and leisure destination offering a best-in-class experience and bringing world-renowned brands to our guests. We are looking forward to what is set to be a very busy year!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.