Braehead Shopping Centre is getting stylish this Autumn with the exciting arrival of one of Europe’s leading fashion brands, Mango.

Set to shake up the fashion scene in the region, the new store spans an impressive 500 square metres, and offers an exclusive range of chic, ready-to-wear apparel; accessories and footwear. From the latest trends to timeless wardrobe staples, Mango Braehead is to become the go-to style destination.

The store will feature the brand's innovative “New Med” concept, which is inspired by the warmth and allure of the Mediterranean. Sustainability and architectural integration are key to this new design, which regards the Mango stores as a Mediterranean home with different spaces which include dominate warm tones and neutral colours, combined with traditional, handcrafted, sustainable and natural materials.

Ashley Bisland, Centre Director at Braehead Shopping Centre commented: “We’re excited to see the opening of Mango in our centre this autumn and we’re sure shoppers are going to flock to this beautiful store.

“We’re always exploring opportunities to expand our offerings, and Mango will be a welcome addition to our range of top-tier fashion brands.”

The new store opened inside Braehead Shopping Centre in Thursday 12 September.